iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3999 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.3% increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,159,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,143. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

