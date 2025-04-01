iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3999 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.3% increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,159,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,143. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.