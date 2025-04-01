iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stake Cut by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,920,528 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 0.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $69.52.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

