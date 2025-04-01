iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,184 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 185% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,570 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

