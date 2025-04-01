iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Mosaic Financial Group LLC

Mosaic Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

