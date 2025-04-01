iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Amundi lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

