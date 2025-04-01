iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.21. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.12 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

