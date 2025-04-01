iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 475.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after acquiring an additional 282,502 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 682,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

