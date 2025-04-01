Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,956,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 6,985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,690.9 days.

Italgas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITGGF remained flat at $6.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. Italgas has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Get Italgas alerts:

Italgas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water.

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.