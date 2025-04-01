Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Short Interest Update

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,956,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 6,985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,690.9 days.
Italgas Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITGGF remained flat at $6.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. Italgas has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.
Italgas Company Profile
