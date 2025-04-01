ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

Shares of ITT opened at $129.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.01 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

