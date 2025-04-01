Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 176.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,667 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $182.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

