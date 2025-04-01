Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) vs. Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Volatility & Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -31.87% -3.67% -1.50% Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Jaguar Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $243.43 million 0.04 -$32.35 million ($0.28) -0.17 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 1.50 -$150,000.00 $0.50 4.03

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jaguar Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.4% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.