Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JSMD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.99. 16,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,826. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

