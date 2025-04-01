Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 526,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ JSPR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 153,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,336. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $62.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.23.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

