JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 33,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on JD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
JD.com Stock Up 0.4 %
JD.com stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.29. 6,686,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610,891. JD.com has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.
JD.com Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD.com
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.