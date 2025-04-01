JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $19.26. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 151,268 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Glj Research dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.55). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $5,948,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

