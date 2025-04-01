John Andrew Cooney Sells 3,300 Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.74, for a total transaction of C$78,354.87.

Shares of TSE:LNF traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.82. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 1-year low of C$20.27 and a 1-year high of C$30.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

