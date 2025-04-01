Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn Buys 200,000 Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK) Stock

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($124,031.01).

Evoke Stock Performance

Shares of EVOK traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.90 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke plc has a one year low of GBX 46.25 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 8,640 ($111.63).

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. Analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Evoke

