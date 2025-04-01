JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 652,619 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $223,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $144.45.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
