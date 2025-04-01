JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 94,755 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,434,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.95% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $199,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $177,085,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10,090.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 599,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,018,000 after buying an additional 593,144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,437,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 425,195 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,400,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $109.63 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

