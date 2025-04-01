JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,628,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.25% of Copa worth $231,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Copa by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

