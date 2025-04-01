JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 346.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451,849 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.41% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $187,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,853,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,661,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,448,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,829,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 577.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

