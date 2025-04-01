JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.94% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $183,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after buying an additional 2,243,131 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,844,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 826,482 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after purchasing an additional 422,706 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

