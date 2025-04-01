JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.71% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $207,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

