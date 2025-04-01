Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

JGHAF stock remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

