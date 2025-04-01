Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
JGHAF stock remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.