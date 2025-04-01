Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$98,752.50 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 14,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$98,752.50.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.93. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

