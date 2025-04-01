Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. 33,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 256.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

