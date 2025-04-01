Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 144.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196,355 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.16% of Kinross Gold worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 302,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,730,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after purchasing an additional 828,456 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,723,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,697,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGC. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

