Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO) Releases Earnings Results

Klotho Neurosciences (NASDAQ:KLTO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Klotho Neurosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

KLTO opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Klotho Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34.

Get Klotho Neurosciences alerts:

About Klotho Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Klotho Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klotho Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.