Knott David M Jr Invests $943,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Collegium Pharmaceutical comprises about 0.3% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Knott David M Jr owned 0.10% of Collegium Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,455 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 399.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 55,572 shares during the period.

Shares of COLL opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $908,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,839.36. This represents a 18.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,070. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

