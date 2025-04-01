Korea Investment CORP Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,193 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 32,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK opened at $147.51 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $152.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

