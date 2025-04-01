Korea Investment CORP Purchases 159,899 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,899 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,961 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,320,000 after buying an additional 688,862 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,035,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,822,000 after buying an additional 569,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,319 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

