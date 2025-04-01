Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.
About Lassonde Industries
