Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Lassonde Industries has a 52 week low of C$209.50 and a 52 week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

