Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:LB opened at C$27.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.45 and a twelve month high of C$31.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.00.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

