Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,243,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,465,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,083,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

