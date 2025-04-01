Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

BATS:ITA opened at $153.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $126.65 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.24.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.