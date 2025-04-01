Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the third quarter valued at $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the third quarter worth about $471,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EPHE opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

