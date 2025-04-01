Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

