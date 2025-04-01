Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $438,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $168.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on HDFC Bank

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.