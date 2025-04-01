Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $531,000 Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIL opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

