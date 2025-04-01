Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Adams Natural Resources Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PEO opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 1,450 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,173.20. This trade represents a 8.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

(Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

