Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $7,334,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Jabil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $136.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

