Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,668 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,668 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

