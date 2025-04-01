Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/28/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/4/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.00.
- 3/3/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 3/3/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 19.2 %
NASDAQ LXRX opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $113.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.45.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
