Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LXRX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partners. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.00.

3/3/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/3/2025 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 19.2 %

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $113.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

