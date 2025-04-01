Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Purchases A$265,250.73 in Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider James Boyle purchased 69,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.79 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$265,250.73 ($165,781.71).
Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,220.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.
About Liberty Financial Group
