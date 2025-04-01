Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Insider Purchases A$265,250.73 in Stock

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) insider James Boyle purchased 69,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.79 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$265,250.73 ($165,781.71).

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,220.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

About Liberty Financial Group

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

