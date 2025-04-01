LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Dominick P. Zarcone Sells 15,000 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,535,840.25. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LKQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

