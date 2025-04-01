LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.
LMS Capital Trading Up 1.8 %
LMS Capital stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.81. The company has a market cap of £17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.54. LMS Capital has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.31).
About LMS Capital
