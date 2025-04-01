LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LMS Capital had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

LMS Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

LMS Capital stock opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.81. The company has a market cap of £17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.54. LMS Capital has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

