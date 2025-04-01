Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.8 days.
Loblaw Companies Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LBLCF stock traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $140.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52.
About Loblaw Companies
