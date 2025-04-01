Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,867,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 737.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,792,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

