Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $542.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $606.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

