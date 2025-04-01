Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,884,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

